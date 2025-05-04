Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 600 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 755.2% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohen & Steers Price Performance

Cohen & Steers stock opened at $78.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.46. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a one year low of $67.09 and a one year high of $110.67.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The company had revenue of $133.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is 81.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Cohen & Steers from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company, which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

