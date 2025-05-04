Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 6,800 Shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Guild were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guild by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 344,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Guild by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Guild by 419.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 125,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 101,209 shares in the last quarter. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guild Stock Performance

NYSE:GHLD opened at $12.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.60 million, a P/E ratio of -8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.79. Guild Holdings has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $18.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average of $13.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Guild Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Guild’s payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GHLD shares. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Guild from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Guild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guild presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Guild Profile

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

