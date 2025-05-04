Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 6,944 Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,484 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,944 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,038,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,991,000 after buying an additional 88,392 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 440,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 24,222 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 117,384 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 76,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 454.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 146,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 120,150 shares in the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Gina A. Richardson acquired 2,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $32,092.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,070. This represents a 30.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

FMNB opened at $13.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $505.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average of $13.98.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $44.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

FMNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Farmers National Banc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

