ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy” Rating

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho set a $265.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ResMed from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.83.

NYSE:RMD opened at $239.84 on Friday. ResMed has a twelve month low of $179.42 and a twelve month high of $263.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 25.34%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ResMed will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ResMed news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 9,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $2,332,075.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,289.75. This represents a 50.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total transaction of $484,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,695,249.98. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,013 shares of company stock worth $11,298,816. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in ResMed by 6,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 384.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

