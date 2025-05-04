Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

REXR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.55.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $34.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $29.68 and a 1-year high of $52.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $248.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.74 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 3.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rexford Industrial Realty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 22.5% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 171,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,625,000 after buying an additional 31,528 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 822,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,924,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,503,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,575,000 after purchasing an additional 954,202 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $8,008,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

