Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

RBBN has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.88.

Ribbon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of RBBN stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.37. Ribbon Communications has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $5.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $181.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ribbon Communications

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 1,049.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 819,369 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 748,090 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,314,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,269,000 after purchasing an additional 302,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,402,073 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,793,000 after buying an additional 295,524 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,802,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,660,000 after purchasing an additional 266,580 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 675,265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 258,909 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.

