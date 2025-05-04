Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Short Interest Update

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,284,600 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the March 31st total of 1,532,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 377.8 days.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of RTNTF stock opened at $73.06 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $60.79 and a 1 year high of $90.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.20.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

About Rio Tinto Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.