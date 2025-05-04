Robert W. Baird Cuts Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $25.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. KeyCorp raised shares of Revolve Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $19.58 on Thursday. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $39.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.10.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 67,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $2,074,617.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,430. The trade was a 47.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Karanikolas sold 12,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $325,962.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,190,620. This represents a 9.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,406 shares of company stock worth $4,378,812 over the last three months. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 1,302.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Revolve Group by 40.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

