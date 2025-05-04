Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RBLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Roblox from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. OTR Global raised shares of Roblox from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Macquarie increased their price target on Roblox from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Roblox from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.27.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $74.19 on Friday. Roblox has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $75.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.49. The company has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a PE ratio of -51.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 665.98% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 229,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $12,026,684.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,649,667.84. This represents a 50.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 26,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $1,724,594.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 417,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,502,189.26. This represents a 5.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,399 shares of company stock worth $45,431,661 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Roblox by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,239,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,449,000 after buying an additional 462,450 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,658,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,642,000 after purchasing an additional 18,715,837 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 74,400.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,335,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,365,000 after purchasing an additional 17,312,325 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,592,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,579,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,564,000 after purchasing an additional 246,610 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

