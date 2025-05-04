Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Rocky Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Rocky Brands Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $18.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average of $21.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $141.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 2.36. Rocky Brands has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $40.14.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $114.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.67 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCKY. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $9,643,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 213,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,879,000 after buying an additional 25,806 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 185.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Rocky Brands by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 29,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 16,371 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The Wholesale segment offers products, which includes sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, specialty retailers, and online retailers in retail locations through a range of distribution channels.

