Roth Mkm Raises Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $74.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Roth Mkm from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.26% from the stock’s previous close.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Roblox from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.27.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $74.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.17 and a beta of 1.49. Roblox has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $75.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.49.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $274,067.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,261.22. This trade represents a 5.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 229,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $12,026,684.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,649,667.84. The trade was a 50.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 764,399 shares of company stock valued at $45,431,661. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,658,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,642,000 after purchasing an additional 18,715,837 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 74,400.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,335,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,365,000 after acquiring an additional 17,312,325 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 1,084.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,813,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406,885 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,560,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,592,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507,901 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

