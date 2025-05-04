Rush Street Interactive’s (RSI) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Macquarie

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Macquarie in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s previous close.

RSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.63.

Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

RSI opened at $11.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -584.00 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.66. Rush Street Interactive has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $16.78.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $262.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Mattias Stetz sold 3,777 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $45,626.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 421,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,086,296.08. The trade was a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 133,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $1,904,129.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,251,943 shares in the company, valued at $32,022,629.46. The trade was a 5.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 750,758 shares of company stock worth $8,865,603 over the last 90 days. 56.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 178.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 123,486 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter worth about $901,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 656.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 67,388 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 155.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 161,568 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

