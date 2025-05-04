Russel Metals (RUSMF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.

OTCMKTS RUSMF opened at $28.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.93. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $32.69.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

