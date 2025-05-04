Russel Metals (RUSMF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.
Russel Metals Price Performance
OTCMKTS RUSMF opened at $28.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.93. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $32.69.
Russel Metals Company Profile
