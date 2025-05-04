SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,692 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SAB Biotherapeutics were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SAB Biotherapeutics by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 237,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 128,800 shares during the period. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SABS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ SABS opened at $1.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.59. SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.07). SAB Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,450.14% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

