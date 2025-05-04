Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $26.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $14.31. The stock has a market cap of $457.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.78.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.18% and a negative net margin of 971.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.80) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caligan Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $16,575,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $7,540,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,105,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 430,432 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 462,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 234,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

