Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Sells 173 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,180 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.8% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,532,402 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,439,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568,539 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,024,812 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,790,682,000 after buying an additional 3,264,648 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,048,244 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,032,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,483 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 54,590,791 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $23,490,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 43,900.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,042,499 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $860,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $435.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $411.07. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $344.79 and a 52-week high of $468.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.24. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Microsoft from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Microsoft from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price target on Microsoft from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $507.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MSFT

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.