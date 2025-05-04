Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,311 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in SEA were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in shares of SEA by 3,033.0% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,098,003 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $222,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,038 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in SEA by 1,673.2% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,243,888 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $131,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,738 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth about $4,821,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,158 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $30,892,000 after buying an additional 19,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SE stock opened at $141.77 on Friday. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.12. The stock has a market cap of $83.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 945.13 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SE shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SEA from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on SEA from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Arete Research upgraded SEA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $135.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.43.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report).

