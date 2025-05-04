Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 80.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,759 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SEB. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Seaboard by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Seaboard during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Seaboard by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its position in Seaboard by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Seaboard Price Performance

Shares of SEB stock opened at $2,592.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,662.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,695.45. Seaboard Co. has a 12 month low of $2,365.00 and a 12 month high of $3,412.00.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

About Seaboard

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Seaboard’s payout ratio is 9.93%.

(Free Report)

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.