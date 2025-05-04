Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Receives Buy Rating from TD Securities

TD Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. TD Securities currently has a $105.00 target price on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on Shake Shack from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.71.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Shake Shack
Shake Shack Trading Up 6.5 %
Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.24 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,349,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,245,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,613,000 after purchasing an additional 292,348 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 204.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 324,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,064,000 after acquiring an additional 217,493 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,756,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 894,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,078,000 after acquiring an additional 134,475 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Shake Shack
Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Shake Shack
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Magnificent 7 Stocks Send a Dire Warning to Markets
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Why Spotify Stock Still Has Room to Run in 2025
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Buy the Dip: Top Tech Stocks Analysts Say Are Undervalued
Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.