Short Interest in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Rises By 23.2%

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,860,000 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the March 31st total of 25,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $48.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $66.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.08 and a 200-day moving average of $41.66.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.12 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

In related news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 94,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $4,770,884.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,418.21. This trade represents a 92.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $1,290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 706,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,462,727.20. This represents a 3.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,334,593 shares of company stock valued at $114,815,021 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 564.4% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 191.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on HOOD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut Robinhood Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $76.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.24.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

