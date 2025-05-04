Short Interest in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Drops By 16.3%

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the March 31st total of 2,270,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 442,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.
Silicon Laboratories Price Performance
Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $107.26 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $82.82 and a 1 year high of $160.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.63.
Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $166.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.09 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 10.46%. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was up 91.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $351,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 400,567 shares in the company, valued at $59,684,483. This trade represents a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $149,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,514.45. The trade was a 3.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Laboratories
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,867,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,604,000 after purchasing an additional 23,833 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,959,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $491,859,000 after acquiring an additional 71,942 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,131,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,827,000 after acquiring an additional 403,010 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 682,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,723,000 after acquiring an additional 36,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 638,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,310,000 after purchasing an additional 25,178 shares during the last quarter.
Silicon Laboratories Company Profile
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.
