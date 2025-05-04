Short Interest in Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Drops By 16.2%

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the March 31st total of 61,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 616,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Terumo Price Performance

TRUMY stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.07. Terumo has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $21.22.

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter.

About Terumo

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment in Japan, Europe, China, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company.

