Southern (NYSE:SO) Given Neutral Rating at Guggenheim

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Guggenheim in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $93.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Southern from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.07.

Get Southern alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Southern

Southern Stock Down 0.4 %

Southern stock opened at $91.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Southern has a twelve month low of $74.88 and a twelve month high of $94.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.39.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 16.47%. Southern’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southern will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other news, CEO James Jeffrey Peoples sold 14,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,296. This represents a 52.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,125 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total transaction of $100,811.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,148,284.90. This trade represents a 1.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,855 shares of company stock worth $4,348,784 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Southern

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Southern by 400.0% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Southern by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

(Get Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.