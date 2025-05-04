Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Robert W. Baird Analyst Says

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTFree Report) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $700.00 to $730.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $690.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, February 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $604.76.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $642.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $570.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $515.58. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $286.21 and a one year high of $653.32. The company has a market capitalization of $131.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.03 and a beta of 1.72.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spotify Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 15.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,344,000 after acquiring an additional 19,647 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

