SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC trimmed its holdings in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,037 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in SRH Total Return Fund were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SRH Total Return Fund by 207.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in SRH Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

SRH Total Return Fund Stock Performance

SRH Total Return Fund stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.42. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $17.59.

SRH Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

About SRH Total Return Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

