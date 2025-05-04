Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Stock Price Down 21.9% – What’s Next?

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 21.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.00 and last traded at $27.00. 3,901 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 4,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.55.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Partners in a research report on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.63 million, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The conglomerate reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $497.92 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLP. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Steel Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Steel Partners by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 96,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Steel Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

