Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Buys 101 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,737 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $435.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $344.79 and a 1 year high of $468.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $384.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.07.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $70.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.54 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $502.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microsoft from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.77.

Read Our Latest Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.