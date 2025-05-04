Stifel Nicolaus Cuts ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target to $107.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on ONEOK from $101.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.62.

NYSE OKE opened at $82.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $75.48 and a 1 year high of $118.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.20.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.24). ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ONEOK will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.69%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

