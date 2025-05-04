Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Price Target to $16.50

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.75 to $16.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Postal Realty Trust Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of PSTL stock opened at $12.71 on Thursday. Postal Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.41 million, a P/E ratio of 158.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.
Postal Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 346.43%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Postal Realty Trust
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 206.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $436,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 8.4% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.
About Postal Realty Trust
Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.
