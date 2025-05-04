Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Price Target to $16.50

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.75 to $16.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Postal Realty Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PSTL stock opened at $12.71 on Thursday. Postal Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.41 million, a P/E ratio of 158.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Postal Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 346.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Postal Realty Trust

In other Postal Realty Trust news, CAO Matt Brandwein sold 15,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $215,773.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 116,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,165.25. This represents a 11.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold a total of 19,452 shares of company stock worth $277,332 in the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 206.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $436,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 8.4% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

