Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target to $75.00

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $93.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.47% from the company’s current price.

PCOR has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Procore Technologies from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.24.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies Stock Up 2.8 %

Procore Technologies stock opened at $64.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of -90.21 and a beta of 0.90. Procore Technologies has a 1-year low of $49.46 and a 1-year high of $88.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $310.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.66 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 9.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Procore Technologies will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, sold 1,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total transaction of $93,867.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,480. The trade was a 84.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 6,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total value of $495,685.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,244,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,213,058.04. The trade was a 0.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,962 shares of company stock worth $5,041,588. 29.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.