Stifel Nicolaus Has Lowered Expectations for PROS (NYSE:PRO) Stock Price

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 45.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on PROS from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised PROS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of PROS from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of PROS from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

Shares of PRO opened at $16.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.75. The firm has a market cap of $786.74 million, a PE ratio of -37.41 and a beta of 1.04. PROS has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $33.50.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.69 million. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PROS will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PROS news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $149,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,765,304.56. This represents a 7.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PROS by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,670,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,516,000 after buying an additional 172,997 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in PROS by 334.0% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,748,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,256 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PROS by 340.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,141 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in PROS by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 791,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,386,000 after purchasing an additional 140,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of PROS by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 448,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,843,000 after buying an additional 32,980 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

