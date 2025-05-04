StockNews.com Downgrades El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) to Hold

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Monday, March 10th.

El Pollo Loco Stock Performance

LOCO opened at $9.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.43. The stock has a market cap of $272.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.11. El Pollo Loco has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $119.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 235.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in El Pollo Loco by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

