StockNews.com Downgrades First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) to Sell

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $237.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on First Solar from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.87.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $130.54 on Friday. First Solar has a 12-month low of $116.56 and a 12-month high of $306.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.03 and a 200 day moving average of $166.11.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $844.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.11 million. First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 1,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $169,125.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,492,640. This represents a 1.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 599 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $80,116.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,648.75. This trade represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,311 shares of company stock worth $4,767,158 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saturna Capital Corp raised its position in First Solar by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 6,113 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 4.4% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,255 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in First Solar by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,896 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,762 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

