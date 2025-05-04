StockNews.com Downgrades Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) to Hold

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Kura Oncology from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.89.

Kura Oncology Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of KURA opened at $6.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.58. The company has a market capitalization of $522.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.50. Kura Oncology has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.47 and a quick ratio of 11.47.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $14.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.08 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Oncology

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KURA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,818,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,973,000 after buying an additional 615,211 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $38,769,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,367,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,618,000 after buying an additional 1,521,954 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Kura Oncology by 1.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,588,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,687,000 after acquiring an additional 23,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,425,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,419,000 after purchasing an additional 372,196 shares during the period.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

