StockNews.com Upgrades Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) to Hold

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.22.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $104.64 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $73.04 and a 1 year high of $121.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.33. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.32). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 77.49%. The business had revenue of $149.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 3,203 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $296,661.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,167.40. This trade represents a 14.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christina Rossi sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $216,075.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,266 shares in the company, valued at $6,581,655.32. The trade was a 3.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Thematics Asset Management purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

