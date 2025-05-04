StockNews.com Upgrades Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) to “Buy”

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Morningstar from $387.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Morningstar Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $293.19 on Friday. Morningstar has a one year low of $250.34 and a one year high of $365.00. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $287.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.54.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $581.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.07 million. Morningstar had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 23.28%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.44, for a total value of $1,182,974.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,142,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,300,838,335.36. This represents a 0.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 59,544 shares of company stock valued at $18,770,097 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth $111,694,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,584,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,694,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 30,785.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 144,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,252,000 after acquiring an additional 143,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Morningstar by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,080,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,903,000 after purchasing an additional 130,087 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

