StockNews.com Upgrades Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) to Strong-Buy

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Shares of NASDAQ:NATH opened at $97.86 on Friday. Nathan’s Famous has a 1-year low of $66.35 and a 1-year high of $104.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.54. The company has a market capitalization of $400.15 million, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.32.
Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 96.05% and a net margin of 16.19%.
Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.
