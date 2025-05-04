StockNews.com Upgrades Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) to Strong-Buy

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Nathan’s Famous Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NATH opened at $97.86 on Friday. Nathan’s Famous has a 1-year low of $66.35 and a 1-year high of $104.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.54. The company has a market capitalization of $400.15 million, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.32.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 96.05% and a net margin of 16.19%.

Institutional Trading of Nathan’s Famous

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Nathan’s Famous during the fourth quarter valued at $397,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Nathan’s Famous in the fourth quarter worth about $904,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

