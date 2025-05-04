SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 199,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,184 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at $733,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SunOpta by 12.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 515,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 56,621 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta in the fourth quarter worth about $1,289,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,761,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,567,000 after acquiring an additional 698,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SunOpta by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 313,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 47,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Bryan P. Clark sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $45,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,758. This represents a 23.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

STKL opened at $4.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.46. SunOpta Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $8.11. The company has a market cap of $541.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $193.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

