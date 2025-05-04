Susquehanna Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Stem (NYSE:STEM) Stock

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Susquehanna from $0.40 to $0.60 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on STEM. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stem in a report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Stem from $0.50 to $0.40 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Stem from $0.35 to $0.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.11.

Stem Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of Stem stock opened at $0.52 on Thursday. Stem has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.52.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.59 million. Stem had a negative net margin of 328.11% and a negative return on equity of 275.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stem will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stem

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Stem by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Stem during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stem by 317.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 89,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Stem by 569.6% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 121,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 103,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

