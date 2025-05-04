T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 76,983 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 40,533 shares.The stock last traded at $42.38 and had previously closed at $42.69.

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.36.

Get T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.1399 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAGG. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 11,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $596,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 21,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (TAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The ETF currently has 37.94m in AUM and 445 holdings. TAGG is an actively-managed fund that holds a wide array of USD-denominated investment-grade bonds with broad maturities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.