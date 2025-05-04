T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 76,983 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 40,533 shares.The stock last traded at $42.38 and had previously closed at $42.69.
T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.36.
T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.1399 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF
T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF Company Profile
The T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (TAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The ETF currently has 37.94m in AUM and 445 holdings. TAGG is an actively-managed fund that holds a wide array of USD-denominated investment-grade bonds with broad maturities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Magnificent 7 Stocks Send a Dire Warning to Markets
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Why Spotify Stock Still Has Room to Run in 2025
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Buy the Dip: Top Tech Stocks Analysts Say Are Undervalued
Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.