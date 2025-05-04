Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Given New $59.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.81.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $21.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.57. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $53.69.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 44.19% and a negative net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $234.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tandem Diabetes Care

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO Jean-Claude Kyrillos purchased 10,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $190,948.56. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,948.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,440,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $267,989,000 after purchasing an additional 77,451 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,723,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $98,108,000 after acquiring an additional 337,026 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,123,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,488,000 after acquiring an additional 323,674 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,706,915 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,704,000 after purchasing an additional 151,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,661,013 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $59,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,337 shares during the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.