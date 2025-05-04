Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,533 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Tanger worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Tanger by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,397,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,726,000 after buying an additional 1,873,835 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Tanger by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,748,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,805,000 after acquiring an additional 697,291 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tanger by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,997,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,161,000 after acquiring an additional 31,750 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 895,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,562,000 after acquiring an additional 78,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Tanger by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 818,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,941,000 after purchasing an additional 44,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKT opened at $29.85 on Friday. Tanger Inc. has a one year low of $25.94 and a one year high of $37.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.49.

Tanger ( NYSE:SKT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $129.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.24 million. Tanger had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tanger Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.2925 dividend. This is a positive change from Tanger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Tanger’s payout ratio is currently 139.29%.

In other Tanger news, COO Gallardo Leslie Swanson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $404,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 113,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,056.04. The trade was a 9.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on SKT shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Tanger in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Tanger from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

