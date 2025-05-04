Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Trading 9.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.73 and last traded at $2.64. 1,628,524 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 2,165,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on TSHA shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The stock has a market cap of $529.04 million, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative return on equity of 106.36% and a negative net margin of 229.67%. The company had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

