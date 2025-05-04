Tesla’s (TSLA) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $350.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

TSLA has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $490.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.46.

TSLA stock opened at $287.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.79, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $258.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.18. Tesla has a 52-week low of $167.41 and a 52-week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.58, for a total transaction of $32,096,336.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,274,300. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. The trade was a 10.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 486,618 shares of company stock worth $155,887,459. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,600,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 383.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $8,158,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

