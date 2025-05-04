Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Raised to $445.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TT. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.07.

TT stock opened at $399.68 on Thursday. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $298.15 and a fifty-two week high of $422.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $344.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $372.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total value of $113,882.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,513 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,115.56. This represents a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total transaction of $70,806.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,792,331.61. The trade was a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,945,082. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 10,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 59,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,889,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

