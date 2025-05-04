Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Short Interest Update

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,770,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the March 31st total of 5,490,000 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Triumph Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Triumph Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Triumph Group in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered Triumph Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Baird R W lowered Triumph Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Triumph Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Triumph Group stock opened at $25.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.13. Triumph Group has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $25.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average is $21.26.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 55.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Triumph Group

In other Triumph Group news, CAO Jennifer H. Allen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,942.72. This represents a 40.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Triumph Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Triumph Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,845,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,318,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,568 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Triumph Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,945,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,702,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,764,000 after purchasing an additional 635,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Irenic Capital Management LP boosted its position in Triumph Group by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 3,787,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,666,000 after purchasing an additional 628,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

