Truist Financial Cuts Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $93.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKFree Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $163.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

NYSE:OSK opened at $89.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.46 and its 200-day moving average is $99.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.37. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $76.82 and a 12 month high of $123.25.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Oshkosh by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,632,000 after purchasing an additional 28,478 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 40.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after buying an additional 32,435 shares during the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP now owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 20,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

