UBS Group Cuts Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Price Target to $310.00

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $355.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BIO. StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $409.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.40.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE:BIO opened at $236.83 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12-month low of $215.38 and a 12-month high of $387.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.81. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 71.86%. The business had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2,175.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 342.9% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 109 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

