UBS Group Cuts Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Price Target to $88.00

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at UBS Group from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.20% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Service Co. International Stock Down 0.3 %

SCI opened at $76.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $89.37.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 12.39%. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $4,228,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 982,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,066,078.48. The trade was a 4.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $515,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,674.96. The trade was a 12.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 263.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,530 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 920,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

