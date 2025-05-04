UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Stock Price

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $180.00 to $163.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $162.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $151.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.53.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of BLDR opened at $113.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.11. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $110.84 and a 12 month high of $203.14.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at $349,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth approximately $827,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 129.4% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 11,194 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 18.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.